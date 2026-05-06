The Mouth of The South: A Look At Ted Turner's Empire

Ted Turner, a name synonymous with innovation and audacity, is one of the most influential media moguls in history. From revolutionizing television to owning sports teams and even dabbling in professional wrestling, Turner, who died Wednesday at age 87 , built an empire that is a testament to his visionary approach to business and entertainment. Let’s take a closer look at everything Ted Turner owned and how he shaped the industries he touched.

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Ted Turner’s most significant contribution to the media landscape was his pioneering work in television. He founded Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) , which became a cornerstone of his empire. Here are some of the key networks and channels he owned:

Ted Turner’s love for sports was evident in his ownership of major teams and his hands-on involvement in their operations:

In the world of professional wrestling, Ted Turner made a significant impact by acquiring World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1988. WCW became a major competitor to Vince McMahon’s WWE (then WWF) during the 1990s, particularly during the “Monday Night Wars.” With stars like Hulk Hogan, Sting, and Ric Flair, WCW reached its peak under Turner’s ownership before eventually being sold to WWE in 2001.

Captain Planet: A Hero for the Environment

One of Ted Turner’s most unique and impactful creations was the animated series “Captain Planet and the Planeteers”, which debuted in 1990. The show was a groundbreaking effort to educate children about environmental issues through entertainment.

The series followed five young “Planeteers” from around the world, each wielding a magical ring representing an element of nature: Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Heart. When their powers combined, they summoned Captain Planet, a superhero dedicated to fighting pollution, deforestation, and other environmental threats.

“Captain Planet” was more than just a cartoon—it was a reflection of Turner’s deep commitment to environmentalism. The show tackled real-world issues like climate change, endangered species, and renewable energy, making it one of the first children’s programs to focus on ecological awareness. Its iconic catchphrase, “The Power is Yours!”, encouraged viewers to take action in protecting the planet.

The series became a cultural phenomenon, spawning merchandise, video games, and even a sequel series, The New Adventures of Captain Planet. To this day, “Captain Planet” remains a symbol of environmental advocacy and a testament to Turner’s forward-thinking approach to media.