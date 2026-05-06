The Houston Astros clubhouse fell quiet Wednesday morning as Carlos Correa delivered the kind of news no contender wants to hear in the middle of a season. The veteran infielder revealed he suffered a complete tear of a tendon in his left ankle while taking routine swings in the batting cage, an injury that will require surgery and end his season.

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Correa described the moment with blunt clarity: one swing, a sudden pop, and the immediate realization that something was seriously wrong. Unable to put weight on his ankle, he collapsed to the ground as trainers rushed in. By the next morning, he was on crutches and wearing a walking boot, already bracing for a long recovery expected to take six to eight months.

For a Houston team already navigating a wave of injuries, the loss cuts deep. Correa had been a steady presence at the top of the lineup, batting .279 while shifting between third base and shortstop to help fill gaps. His versatility became even more critical after Jeremy Peña went down, making this latest setback feel even heavier.

Manager Joe Espada didn’t hide the emotional toll, calling it “really hard” and acknowledging Correa’s importance both on and off the field. Still, the message inside the clubhouse remains clear: adjust and move forward.

General manager Dana Brown echoed that sentiment, pointing to the team’s depth and belief that Houston remains built to win. For Correa, the focus now shifts to rehab—one step at a time.

Astros Lose Carlos Correa to Torn Ankle Tendon, Surgery Looms was originally published on theboxhouston.com