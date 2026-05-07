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Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened

Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened

Published on May 7, 2026
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Bun B, Good Morning H-Town
Source: Good Morning H-Town / 979TheBox

Bun B Bringing UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty To Life For One Special Night

Bun B is preparing a major tribute event honoring the 30th anniversary of UGK’s legendary album Ridin’ Dirty, and fans can expect a night full of nostalgia, storytelling, and classic Southern rap energy.

The one night only celebration is set for Saturday, August 1 at Smart Financial Centre, where Bun B and a lineup of special guests will perform the iconic album in sequence. Songs like “Good Stuff” and “Pinky Ring” are expected to be performed live for the first time ever or for the first time in decades. Guest performers will also step in for verses originally delivered by the late Pimp C and Houston rap legend Mr. 3-2.

While stopping by Good Morning H-Town, Bun B shared a powerful story about Tupac Shakur discovering UGK shortly before his untimely death. Bun reflected on how much respect Tupac had for what UGK was building and how their influence was beginning to reach far beyond the South. Moments like that continue to remind fans just how impactful UGK’s music became, not only in Texas, but across hip hop culture as a whole.

Check out the clip below of Bun speaking on Tupac hearing Ridin’ Dirty for the first time.

Three decades later, Ridin’ Dirty is still considered one of the greatest rap albums ever made, helping define the sound and storytelling of Southern hip hop while influencing generations of artists that followed. For Houston and UGK fans alike, this celebration feels bigger than a concert. It feels like history coming back to life.

Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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