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Kandi Crush Battle: Ella Mai VS H.E.R.

Published on May 12, 2026
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2018 H.E.R. BET Awards performance
Source: Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images / LA Times

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is all about modern R&B excellence. Ella Mai and H.E.R. represent a newer generation of artists who helped restore real feeling, vulnerability, and musicianship back into mainstream R&B. Both women created records that became soundtracks for relationships, situationships, and healing seasons, but they approach music in completely different ways.

Ella Mai arrived with one of the biggest breakout R&B songs of the last decade: “Boo’d Up.” That record exploded organically and reminded the industry that simple, relatable love songs still matter. Her voice is soft, smooth, and comforting, which made listeners instantly connect with records like “Trip” and “DFMU.” Ella Mai specializes in making emotional records feel effortless. Her songs sound like conversations people actually have in relationships.

H.E.R., meanwhile, built her career differently. She entered the game with mystery, musicianship, and incredible songwriting ability. Songs like “Focus” showcased emotional depth immediately, while collaborations with artists like Chris Brown proved she could balance vulnerability with mainstream appeal. H.E.R. brings live instrumentation, layered harmonies, and emotional honesty to every record she touches.

What makes this battle interesting is how differently these artists express heartbreak and love. Ella Mai feels warm and conversational while H.E.R. feels introspective and poetic. “Trip” sounds like somebody trying not to fall too deep emotionally, while “Focus” sounds like emotional exhaustion after begging somebody to care properly.The collaborations matter too. Ella Mai linking with Usher on “Don’t Waste My Time” connected classic R&B with a modern sound beautifully. H.E.R.’s chemistry with Chris Brown showed her versatility and ability to hold her own next to major stars.

Both women also helped push R&B back toward authenticity during a time when many people believed the genre was fading commercially. Ella Mai gave us replayable relationship records while H.E.R. reminded people that musicianship still matters. Vocally, they’re very different. Ella Mai’s softness creates comfort while H.E.R.’s tone cuts emotionally. That’s why this battle is so hard because it depends on the mood you’re in. Are you riding through the city thinking about somebody? Or are you sitting with your emotions trying to process love and disappointment? Either way, this battle is proof that women are continuing to carry R&B beautifully into a new era.

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