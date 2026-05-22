Kandi Crush Battle: Cameo VS Midnight Star

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is bringing pure funk, pure energy, and pure nostalgia to the dance floor because Cameo and Midnight Star gave us some of the most unforgettable party records of all time. This battle feels like roller skating, family reunions, cookouts, old-school parties, and everybody rushing to the dance floor the second these songs come on.

Cameo was one of the most creative and visually recognizable groups of their era. Led by the legendary Larry Blackmon, the group mastered funk music while constantly evolving their sound over the years. “Candy” remains one of the most iconic funk records ever made and still gets crowds moving instantly decades later. Then you have records like “Back & Forth” and “Sparkle,” which showcased the group’s versatility and ability to create smooth grooves just as easily as dance anthems.

Midnight Star brought futuristic funk energy that perfectly blended R&B, electronic sounds, and dance-floor production. “Wet My Whistle” became a party favorite immediately because of its infectious groove and playful energy. Then there’s “Curious,” which gave listeners smooth romance mixed with undeniable rhythm. And honestly, “Slow Jam” remains one of the greatest late-night records in R&B history. That song still creates an atmosphere the second it starts playing.

What makes this battle special is how much personality both groups brought into their music. Cameo felt bold, colorful, and wildly creative, while Midnight Star leaned more into smooth futuristic funk and polished production. Both groups helped define what Black dance music sounded like throughout the ‘80s.

This battle also highlights how important funk music truly was to the culture. These records weren’t just songs — they were experiences. They created memories at parties, weddings, skating rinks, and backyard gatherings for generations of people.

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Trying to choose between “Candy” and “Slow Jam” honestly depends on your mood completely. One makes you want to dance immediately while the other slows everything down in the smoothest way possible. And let’s be honest — the production on these records still sounds incredible today. Modern artists continue sampling and referencing these songs because the grooves are timeless. Whether you’re riding with Cameo’s legendary funk energy or Midnight Star’s smooth futuristic vibes, this battle proves one thing clearly: classic funk music never dies.