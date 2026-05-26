Droppin’ Jewels on Letting Go

Healing happens faster when you stop making the breakup your identity.

Closure is a decision, not always something your ex provides.

Growth begins when you take responsibility for your next step, not the past.

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Every day at 5:26 PM, I step into my Droppin’ Jewels feature with one goal: give people something they can carry into real life. On my Truth Tuesday edition, I spoke on a hard truth many of us know but do not always face: if you keep blaming your ex for everything, you block your own path forward.

I said it plain because that is how I live it. Hurt is real. Betrayal is real. Disappointment can sit on your chest for years if you let it. But there comes a point when blaming the other person stops being truth-telling and starts being a trap. You may have been done wrong, but if every setback in your present still gets pinned on somebody from your past, then your ex is taking up rent-free space in your future.

That message matters because the research backs it up. Studies on breakups have found that people recover better when they build a strong sense of self after the relationship ends. In other words, healing moves faster when you stop making the breakup the center of your identity. Research also shows that people who practice self-reflection instead of obsessive blame tend to report better emotional recovery over time. And for many adults, the timeline is more hopeful than it feels in the moment: surveys often show that most people begin to feel noticeably better within a few months after a breakup, especially when they lean into support, purpose, and routine.

That is the jewel. Moving on is not about acting like it never happened. It is about refusing to let one broken chapter write the whole book. I wanted listeners to understand that closure is not always something your ex gives you. Sometimes closure is a decision. Sometimes it sounds like, “I’m done replaying this.” Sometimes it looks like therapy, prayer, community, discipline, or simply waking up and choosing peace one day at a time.

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On Truth Tuesday, I was not talking at people. I was talking from a place of lived wisdom. We all know somebody still arguing with a ghost. We may have been that person ourselves. But growth begins when we own our next step.

That is why I drop these jewels daily. At 5:26 PM, I am not just filling airtime. I am reminding people that healing is possible, accountability is power, and your life can move forward when you do.

Tap in as I drop gems weekday afternoons on Majic 102.1.