AV H-Town Headlines

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Harris County Treasurer Dr. Carla Wyatt Arrested Again

(Houston, TX) — Harris County Treasurer Dr. Carla Wyatt is out on bond following her arrest for DWI in Texas City on Saturday. It’s the third time Wyatt has been arrested since she took office as county treasurer, and her second arrest for DWI. Her previous DWI arrest was in Houston in 2023, and was dismissed after she completed a pretrial diversion program. In December, Wyatt was arrested in Harris County for burglary of a motor vehicle, but a grand jury no-billed her. Harris County Commissioners voted earlier this year to remove some financial responsibilities from the county treasurer’s office.

Mechanical Problem Diverts Houston-Bound Flight To Monterrey

(Houston, TX) — No injuries are reported after a United Airlines flight headed for Houston from Mexico was diverted on Sunday because of a mechanical problem. The airline says Flight 579 was on its way from Cabo San Lucas to Houston when the crew declared an emergency. The Airbus A320 carrying 143 passengers and five crew members was diverted to Monterrey, Mexico. The aircraft landed safely in Monterrey, and a replacement aircraft was arranged to take the passengers to Houston

Suspect Detained After Man Shot In Leg During Argument In NW Houston

(Houston, TX) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man late Saturday night outside a northwest Houston apartment complex. HPD officers responded around midnight to the reported shooting at the Diamond Ridge Apartments on Antoine Drive near West Little York. They found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect reportedly returned to the scene of the crime and was detained. Police say the two men know each other, and the shooting resulted from an argument.

Galveston County Officials Prepare For Jeep Weekend On Bolivar Peninsula

(Galveston, TX) — Galveston County officials are gearing up for the annual Jeep Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula later this month. The gathering of four-wheel-drive enthusiasts has sometimes flooded Crystal Beach with as many as 100 thousand people. Trouble and arrests have often resulted. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office plans to enforce its “zero tolerance” policy for a second year in a row, partnering with local police agencies to station more than 500 officers on the Bolivar beaches. The approach reportedly worked last year to calm things down.