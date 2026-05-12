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Pentagon Releases New UFO Files

The Pentagon is making declassified UFO files accessible to the American people. According to the Department of War, it released “never-before-seen files” related to alien and extraterrestrial life on Friday that are now “all in one place – no clearance required.” The department said it will be “releasing new materials on a rolling basis,” and tranches will likely be “posted every few weeks.” The release follows a directive from President Trump earlier this year that instructed the Pentagon and other relevant agencies to start releasing the files. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said now the American public can fully decide for themselves when it comes to opinions on aliens.

Pentagon Files Show Where UFOs Have Been Seen In TX

The Pentagon released its first round of documents related to UFOs this week and they include the Lone Star State. One of the file details a conversation between mission control in Houston and Gemini 7 in 1956 that describes an encounter with a “bogey” and particles that look like the “path of a vehicle.” Another sighting took place in Levelland in November 1957, where Hockley county Sheriff Weir Clem and a deputy responded to reports of an “egg-shaped object” that looked like a “blinding-red sunset.” That same month a civil service worker at Lackland Air Force Base reported seeing an “egg-shaped” object land in a ravine and his car’s engine and lights went out. The files are available online at war.gov/ufo.

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