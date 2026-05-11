Kandi’s Sweet Finds: Free Fun, Food & Family Vibes In Sunnyside

The Houston Area Urban League hosts an annual community block party with free food, activities, and resources.

The event aims to bring the community together and provide access to support services.

The block party is rooted in the organization's year-round efforts to empower and assist local residents.

Source: General / Radio One

There’s nothing I love more than finding events around Houston that truly bring the community together, and this is definitely one of those events people need to know about. If you’re looking for something positive, family-friendly, and absolutely FREE to do next weekend, then let me put you onto the Houston Area Urban League’s Community Block Party happening Saturday, May 16th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside Multi-Service Center located at 4410 Reed Road right here in Houston.

And honestly? This sounds like the perfect way to spend a Saturday afternoon. We’re talking food, music, health resources, family activities, and a full day centered around community connection and support. I always tell people Houston feels different when neighborhoods come together for events like this because it reminds us how much culture, love, and strength exists in our city. Events like these are important because they aren’t just about entertainment — they’re about creating access to resources while giving families a safe and uplifting environment to enjoy themselves.

One thing I really appreciate about the Houston Area Urban League is their continued focus on helping the community beyond just one single event. The organization has consistently worked to provide education, empowerment, workforce development, and health initiatives throughout Houston. So when they host something like a block party, it’s not just thrown together for appearances. It’s rooted in real community care.

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And let’s be honest — with the cost of everything going up lately, finding quality FREE events for families has become harder and harder. That’s why I love sharing these kinds of sweet finds with y’all. Parents can bring the kids out, enjoy music, grab food, connect with local organizations, and maybe even discover resources they didn’t know were available. Plus, community events like this give local residents a chance to network, socialize, and support one another in a positive setting.

I can already picture the good vibes now — music playing, kids running around having fun, people dancing, families connecting, and neighbors just enjoying the moment together. Houston has always been a city built on diversity, resilience, and culture, and events like this showcase exactly that.

So if you’ve been looking for something fun and meaningful to do next Saturday, consider this your sign. Pull up to Sunnyside, bring the family, and enjoy a day full of positivity, resources, and community love. And the best part? It won’t cost you a thing.