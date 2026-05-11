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[RECAP] Good Morning H-Town Honors Houston Moms At Big Mama Brunch

Published on May 11, 2026
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Big Mama Brunch 2026
Source: 97.9 The Box / Good Morning H-Town

Saturday morning, Good Morning H-Town’s Young Jas, J-Mac and DJ J-Que hosted a special group of deserving mothers for their annual Big Mama Brunch at Bungalow Downtown Dining, one of Houston’s top spots for food, vibes and unforgettable experiences. Held in a private room filled with music, laughter and love, the event brought together incredible women from across the city for a celebration dedicated to motherhood and appreciation.

The moms in attendance were treated to drinks powered by Hennessy, custom artwork, great music and a full menu of delicious brunch favorites courtesy of A-Life.

Each guest was nominated by a friend or family member who believed they deserved recognition for the love, sacrifice and dedication they have shown through the years, especially during Mother’s Day weekend. From heartfelt conversations to nonstop smiles, the room was filled with positive energy from beginning to end.

97.9 The Box and Good Morning H-Town salute not only the amazing moms who attended Big Mama Brunch, but every mother, step mama, grandmother, auntie and every woman who has helped raise, guide and support a child. Your love, strength and presence help shape families, communities and future generations every single day. Houston showed love all weekend long, and this event was another reminder of just how important mothers truly are.

[RECAP] Good Morning H-Town Honors Houston Moms At Big Mama Brunch was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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