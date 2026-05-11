Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

Houston comedy had a major moment this past Saturday night as Blame The Comic officially took the stage at Toyota Center during the Houston stop of the We Them Ones Comedy Tour. Earlier this year, Blame earned his spot after winning 97.9 The Box’s HOU Got Jokes comedy competition, proving he had what it takes to shine in front of one of the biggest crowds in the city. Once the lights came on, he delivered, rocking the audience with nonstop laughs and showing exactly why he was chosen for the opportunity.

After his set, the night got even bigger backstage when Blame The Comic connected legendary comedian and actor Mike Epps with 97.9 The Box’s own Keisha Nicole. Epps took time to salute Blame not only for winning the competition, but for the way he handled himself on stage in front of a packed Toyota Center crowd. In a powerful moment of encouragement, Epps told the rising comedian, “I’ll see you at the top,” giving Houston’s hometown talent a co-sign from one of comedy’s biggest names.

97.9 The Box proudly salutes Blame The Comic for representing Houston in a major way and showcasing the city’s comedy talent on one of the biggest stages possible. From local competitions to the bright lights of Toyota Center, this moment was proof that Houston comedians belong in the national conversation. The city showed up, the laughs were nonstop, and Blame The Comic made sure Houston was represented loud and proud.

Check out Keisha’s talk with Mike Epps and BlameTheComic backstage at We Them Ones tour stop in H-Town.

[VIDEO] Mike Epps Salutes Rising Houston Comedian BlameTheComic was originally published on theboxhouston.com