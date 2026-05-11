Source: Unknown / Google

A lucky Texas Lottery player in the Houston area is now $2 million richer.

According to the Texas Lottery, a Missouri City resident claimed a $2 million top prize from the “Golden Riches” scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at a Murphy Express located at 12250 Southwest Freeway in Meadows Place, just southwest of Houston.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

“Golden Riches” is a $50 scratch-off game that offers four top prizes of $2 million. The Missouri City winner claimed one of those life-changing prizes.

The Texas Lottery says the game features more than $181 million in total prizes, with overall odds of winning any prize at 1 in 3.76.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket may also receive a bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

For a Houston-area resident, one lucky scratch-off purchase turned into a multimillion-dollar payday.

The Texas Lottery reminds players to play responsibly. Anyone struggling with gambling addiction can call 1-800-GAMBLER for help.

Houston – Area Player Wins $2 Million On Texas Lottery was originally published on theboxhouston.com