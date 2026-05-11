Listen Live
Close
Local

Houston - Area Player Wins $2 Million On Texas Lottery

Houston – Area Player Wins $2 Million On Texas Lottery

According to the Texas Lottery, a Missouri City resident claimed a $2 million top prize from the “Golden Riches” scratch-off

Published on May 11, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Texas Lotto
Source: Unknown / Google

A lucky Texas Lottery player in the Houston area is now $2 million richer.

According to the Texas Lottery, a Missouri City resident claimed a $2 million top prize from the “Golden Riches” scratch-off game. The winning ticket was purchased at a Murphy Express located at 12250 Southwest Freeway in Meadows Place, just southwest of Houston.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

“Golden Riches” is a $50 scratch-off game that offers four top prizes of $2 million. The Missouri City winner claimed one of those life-changing prizes.

The Texas Lottery says the game features more than $181 million in total prizes, with overall odds of winning any prize at 1 in 3.76.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket may also receive a bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

For a Houston-area resident, one lucky scratch-off purchase turned into a multimillion-dollar payday.

The Texas Lottery reminds players to play responsibly. Anyone struggling with gambling addiction can call 1-800-GAMBLER for help.

Houston – Area Player Wins $2 Million On Texas Lottery was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Trending
14 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Tyreek Hill Trial: What We Know So Far About Lawsuit Over Allegedly Breaking Influencer’s Leg

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

'They Held Me Down' — Tatyana Ali Says She Suffered 'Obstetric Violence' During Terrifying Birth

Comment
21 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Friday, Vol 25! Sweet Like Cherries, Thick Like Trouble — Rihanna Leads This Week’s Certified Sexy Roll Call

Comment
1:00
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Comment
7 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

A Guide To The 2026 WNBA Season

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close