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AV’s Daily Power Point “Live With Anticipation And Purpose.”

Today, let's reflect on the promise of Jesus' return and live with a sense of anticipation and purpose.

Published on May 14, 2026
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2016 Black Heritage Society MLK Jr. Gospel Fest
Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

“So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect Him.”

Matthew 24:44

Let’s face it: we all love a good countdown. Whether it’s for a holiday, a birthday, or a big event, the anticipation builds as we mark off the days. But when it comes to Jesus’ return, we don’t get a countdown clock.

Matthew 24:44 reminds us that the Son of Man will come “at an hour when you do not expect him.” No calendar alerts, no flashing neon signs – just a sudden, glorious arrival.

So, how do we live in the meantime? This verse isn’t meant to scare us, but to empower us. It’s a call to live each day with intentionality and purpose, knowing that we could be called home at any moment.

Imagine getting a surprise visit from someone you love. Wouldn’t you want to be prepared? Your house would be tidy, your heart would be open, and you’d be ready to welcome them with joy. It’s the same with Jesus.

Living in readiness doesn’t mean being perfect; it means being prepared. It means cultivating a close relationship with God, investing in our loved ones, and serving others with a generous heart.

So today, let’s not get caught up in the waiting game. Let’s live each day as if it were the day Christ returns, embracing every opportunity to love, serve, and spread His hope

Dear God,

Thank you for the gift of today. I know that Jesus will return, but only You know when. Help me to live each day with joy, purpose, and a heart ready to welcome Him.

Fill my heart with your love and grace, so that I may live a life that honors you. Empower me to share your hope with a hurting world, using every moment as an opportunity to spread your love.

May I not be caught up in the distractions of this world, but instead, may I focus on what truly matters – Your kingdom and Your glory. Help me to be ready, not perfect, but prepared to meet you with open arms.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

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