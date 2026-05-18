AV’s Daily Power Point ” Friends Who Make Us Better”

Source: Radio One / David Settle

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”

Proverbs 27:17

Some of God’s most transformative work in our lives doesn’t happen in solitude—it happens in community. Proverbs 27:17 reminds us that just as iron sharpens iron, God uses people to shape us, refine our character, and draw out the gifts He’s placed within us.

Authentic spiritual friendships aren’t always comfortable—but they’re essential. The right people won’t just cheer you on; they’ll call you up. They’ll challenge your excuses, speak courage into your doubts, and lovingly point out what you can’t see in yourself. They won’t just echo what you want to hear—they’ll remind you who you are in Christ.

But this isn’t only about being sharpened—it’s about choosing to sharpen others. In a world of casual connections, God invites us to something deeper: truth wrapped in grace, encouragement rooted in love, and a shared pursuit of holiness.

Today, don’t settle for a faith that stays safe and surface-level. Lean into the kind of relationships that refine you—and be the kind of friend who helps others shine brighter for Jesus.

Heavenly Father,

Thank You for the people who speak truth into my life—the ones who challenge me, encourage me, and remind me who I am in You. Help me welcome their sharpening, even when it’s hard.

Grow in me a heart that listens with humility and loves with grace. Teach me to be that kind of friend to others—bold in truth, gentle in spirit, faithful in love. Shape me through fellowship, Lord, and use me to help someone else shine brighter for You.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.