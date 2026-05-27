Kandi Crush Battle Tamia vs. Faith Evans — A Battle Of Pure R&B Vocals

Source: Client Provided / client provided

This Kandi Crush Battle right here is for the real R&B lovers. Tamia versus Faith Evans is the kind of matchup that instantly brings back memories of slow jams, relationship conversations, heartbreak, healing, and grown-woman R&B. These are two artists with incredible voices who made music that connected deeply with listeners.

Tamia has always had one of the smoothest and most underrated voices in R&B. Songs like “So Into You,” “Officially Missing You,” and “Can’t Get Enough” feel timeless because they carry warmth, elegance, and emotion. Tamia’s voice never feels forced. She sings with grace, and her records always have this clean, polished sound that makes them easy to replay over and over again. “Officially Missing You” especially became one of those songs people run to after heartbreak because it perfectly captures longing and vulnerability.

Then there’s Faith Evans, one of the strongest vocalists to ever touch R&B. Faith brought gospel influence, soulful runs, and emotional honesty into every record she made. Songs like “Love Like This,” “I Love You,” and “Never Gonna Let You Go” became staples because Faith knows how to make music feel personal. Her voice has depth to it. You can hear joy, pain, confidence, and experience all at once.

What makes this battle so special is that both women represent grown R&B. Their music wasn’t built around gimmicks. It was built around vocals, storytelling, and feeling. Tamia gives you smooth romance while Faith gives you rich soul and power. Both women helped define late ‘90s and early 2000s R&B in their own way.

Listening to these songs side by side reminds me how important vocalists like Tamia and Faith Evans are to the culture. They gave us music that lasts because it came from a real place emotionally. No matter who wins this battle, R&B wins overall.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.