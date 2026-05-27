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Remembering Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes

Published on May 27, 2026
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TLC Award
Source: Karl Feile / Getty

Today, I want to honor Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, one of the most creative and unforgettable artists to ever come through R&B and hip-hop. As a member of TLC, Left Eye helped create a sound, style, and message that changed music forever.

TLC was already special because each member brought something different. T-Boz had that cool, raspy tone. Chilli brought sweetness and smoothness. But Left Eye brought fire, personality, creativity, and edge. Her rap verses gave TLC their spark and helped set them apart from every other group of their time.

Songs like “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg,” “What About Your Friends,” “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Unpretty” became more than hits. They became statements. TLC talked about self-respect, safe sex, friendship, confidence, beauty standards, and relationships in ways that felt bold and necessary.

Left Eye’s verse on “Waterfalls” remains one of the most memorable rap moments in R&B history. Her delivery, her tone, and the message behind it still resonate today. She had a way of saying something deep while still keeping it stylish and unforgettable.

What made Left Eye so special was her spirit. She was artistic, outspoken, emotional, spiritual, and fearless. She was not afraid to be complicated. She was not afraid to grow. She was not afraid to stand out.

Her passing was heartbreaking, but her legacy continues to live through the music, the videos, the fashion, and the influence she left behind. So many female rappers and performers today owe a piece of their confidence and creativity to artists like Left Eye.

Today, we remember Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes not just as a member of TLC, but as a true innovator. Her voice, her vision, and her energy will never be forgotten

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