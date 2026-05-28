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Celebrating Gladys Knight, The Empress of Soul

Published on May 28, 2026
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The Queens Tour
Source: @Latishamariee / Courtesy of Tre Media

There are voices that make you stop and listen, and Gladys Knight has always had one of those voices. Today, I’m celebrating the birthday of the legendary Gladys Knight, known around the world as the Empress of Soul.

Gladys Knight’s voice is rich, emotional, and powerful without ever needing to do too much. She sings with grace, control, and deep feeling. Whether she’s performing a heartbreaking ballad or an uplifting classic, her voice always feels sincere.

With Gladys Knight & The Pips, she gave us some of the most beautiful soul records ever recorded. “Midnight Train to Georgia” remains one of the greatest songs of all time. The storytelling, the emotion, and the harmonies all come together perfectly. Then there’s “Neither One of Us,” “If I Were Your Woman,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and so many more.

What I love about Gladys Knight is that her music feels timeless because it speaks to real emotions. Love, sacrifice, heartbreak, loyalty, and hope — she sang about all of it with honesty. That is why her songs continue to connect with generation after generation.

Her impact on soul, R&B, gospel, and pop music is undeniable. She influenced countless singers who came after her, and her live performances remain a masterclass in vocal excellence. Gladys Knight never needed gimmicks. Her gift was enough.

She also represents class and longevity. To have a career that spans decades and still be respected at the highest level is a blessing and a testament to true talent.

Today, I celebrate Gladys Knight for the music, the elegance, the strength, and the soul she has shared with the world. Her voice has comforted people, inspired people, and created memories that will last forever.

Happy Birthday to the Empress of Soul. Gladys celebrates chapter 82 TONIGHT at the Toyota Center with the Queens Patti Labelle, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills!

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