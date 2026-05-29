Celebrating LaToya Jackson & Rebbie Jackson

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Today, I’m celebrating LaToya Jackson and Rebbie Jackson, two women from one of the most famous and influential families in music history. When people talk about the Jackson family, the conversation often focuses on Michael, Janet, or The Jackson 5, but La Toya and Rebbie have their own stories, their own talents, and their own contributions.

Rebbie Jackson, the oldest Jackson sibling, stepped into music with grace and elegance. Her biggest hit, “Centipede,” written and produced by Michael Jackson, became a standout record and introduced her to a wider audience. Rebbie’s voice carried warmth and maturity, and she represented a softer, more classic side of the Jackson family sound.

What I appreciate about Rebbie is that she always seemed grounded. She was part of an iconic family, but she moved in her own lane and created music that reflected her personality. “Centipede” remains a favorite for many longtime fans because it has that unmistakable Jackson magic.

LaToya Jackson brought a different kind of energy. She was bold, glamorous, outspoken, and always willing to step into the spotlight. She released music, appeared on television, wrote books, and built her own identity in entertainment. La Toya’s career showed that she was not afraid to be seen or heard.

Both women remind us that legacy can look different for each person. Not every member of a famous family has to walk the same path. Rebbie brought elegance and vocal warmth, while La Toya brought personality, visibility, and independence.

The Jackson family changed music forever, and every sibling played a role in that larger story. Today, I want to give LaToya and Rebbie their flowers for being part of that legacy while also creating their own moments.

Happy Birthday to LaToya Jackson and Rebbie Jackson.