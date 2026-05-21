Listen Live
Close
Entertainment News

Barack and Michelle Obama Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc

Barack and Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie & Others Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc

Published on May 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Earth Wind & Fire in Japan 1979
Source: Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music / Getty

The new trailer for Questlove’s documentary about funk supergroup Earth, Wind and Fire released today, May 21, and is set to air on HBO.

The documentary is set to examine the expertise and cultural impact and influence that the legendary soul group embodies.

According to the official synopsis from Deadline: “Acclaimed producer, director, and musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson tells the story of the legendary nine-time Grammy Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire, tracing their genesis through late founding member Maurice White, chronicling their evolution, highs and lows, and relevance from the 1970s into the present day while exploring the deep philosophical and spiritual meaning behind their message and music.”

“Drawing from the band’s rich visual, audio, and written archives, including never-before-seen footage, the film plays like an experiential kaleidoscope of images, colors, and music, transporting viewers to the vibrancy of live performances that have electrified fans past and present.”

Earth Wind and Fire debuted in the early 1970s and had several charting singles and albums, and took the funk genre and music as a whole by storm. The group also holds six consecutive top tens between 1975 and 1981.

Several music fans and artists alike are featured in the trailer and contribute to the documentary, including H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder and Michelle and Barack Obama.

The doc is produced by Questlove, Dave Sirulnick, Samantha Grogin, KB White, and Arron Saxe.

The documentary is set to premiere on HBO Max June 7.

You can watch the official trailer below.

Barack and Michelle Obama, Lionel Richie & Others Featured in Earth, Wind & Fire Doc was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
49 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
1:00
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Comment
Lavell Crawford
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Lavell Crawford Hates The Luxury High School Prom Trend

Comment
Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Events  |  Jarrett Huff

‘The R&B Lovers Tour,’ Toyota Center, June 6, 2026

Comment
Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family 4 Pack To Houston Gamblers vs. Battlehawks

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close