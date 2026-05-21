Sun, Fun, Fitness & Games: Amazing Summer Deals for Kids in Houston

Source: Radio One / General School is out, the temperatures are rising, and parents across Houston are already looking for ways to keep the kids active without spending a fortune every weekend. From trampoline parks to bowling alleys and theme parks, summer passes are becoming one of the smartest ways for families to save money while still making memories. CONTEST: Win $250 PLUS Summer Walker Tickets! Whether you’re trying to beat the heat indoors, keep teenagers busy, or find affordable family fun all summer long, several major companies have already rolled out their 2026 summer pass deals. Here’s a breakdown of some of the best passes and promotions available right now.

Kids Bowl Free Kids Bowl Free is once again offering children two free bowling games every day throughout the summer at participating locations. Families can register online and choose a local bowling center near them. Some locations may charge for shoe rentals. Website: Kids Bowl Free

Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Planet Fitness is bringing back its popular High School Summer Pass program, allowing teens ages 14 through 19 to work out for free all summer long at participating locations. The program typically runs from June through August and gives teens access to thousands of gyms nationwide. Website: Planet Fitness Summer Pass

City of Houston Free Swim Lessons The City of Houston offers free swim lessons through Houston Parks and Recreation Department pools every summer. Programs are usually first come, first served and focus on water safety and beginner swim skills for kids ages 6 to 13. As of May 21st, Dates are to be announced, but you can monitor registration updates here:

Houston Parks and Recreation Aquatics

Urban Air Adventure Park Urban Air is offering a 90 day Unlimited Play Summer Pass at participating locations. Prices vary by city, but some Houston area locations are advertising passes starting around $59.99. The pass includes unlimited visits and attraction access throughout the summer. Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Website: Urban Air Summer Pass

Chuck E. Cheese Summer Fun Pass Chuck E. Cheese is once again offering summer play passes that include arcade gameplay and family entertainment throughout the season. Pricing and perks vary by package and location, but many plans include daily game play opportunities and discounts on food and drinks. Website: Chuck E. Cheese Fun Pass

Dave & Buster’s Summer Pass Dave & Buster’s is offering summer gameplay packages that allow guests to enjoy arcade games and entertainment for a set number of days during the summer. Some locations are advertising 60 day play deals around the $60 range. Website: Dave & Buster’s Summer Pass

Sky Zone Trampoline Park Sky Zone locations are offering summer jump passes that include daily jump time for one flat seasonal price. Packages and availability vary depending on location, but many start around $49.99 for the summer. Website: Sky Zone Summer Pass

Six Flags Season Pass Six Flags is once again rolling out season passes for guests who plan to visit multiple times during the summer. Passes often include unlimited park visits, discounts on food and merchandise, and access to special events throughout the season. Website: Six Flags Passes

Slick City Action Park Slick City Action Park is offering summer passes at select locations that include daily play sessions and indoor slide attractions designed for kids and families. Website: Slick City Action Park

Memorial Day Freebies and Deals for May 25, 2026 In addition to summer fun for kids, below you’ll find Memorial Day deals for May 25, 2026. From free food offers and restaurant discounts to national park admission deals, several brands are celebrating the holiday weekend with limited time specials. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite, planning a family outing, or just looking to save a little money, there are plenty of options available. Many of these deals are available through Memorial Day weekend only, while others continue through the end of May. Be sure to check participation details, promo codes, and app requirements before heading out. Firehouse Subs Firehouse Subs is offering a Buy One Get One 50% Off deal on subs at participating locations from May 22 through May 25.

Applebee’s Applebee’s has a $15.99 All You Can Eat special featuring boneless wings, riblets, or Double Crunch Shrimp for dine in customers.

KFC KFC is serving up a 24 piece nuggets deal with four dipping sauces for just $10 as part of its Bucket of the Day promotion.

Sonic Sonic Drive In is bringing back its $2 snack deals from May 25 through May 31, including Corn Dogs, Soft Pretzel Twists, and Premium Chicken Bites.

Shake Shack Shake Shack is offering a free ShackBurger with a $10 purchase when customers use the promo code FREEBURGER at checkout between May 25 and May 31.

Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Wild Wings is promoting its $9.99 Mix and Match Bottomless Apps special through June 10.