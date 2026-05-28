DAILY DILEMMA: Haley’s $90K Love-or-Leave Dilemma

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Houston listeners are sounding off after The Madd Hatta Show’s Daily Dilemma put a spotlight on one woman’s tough crossroads between love and money.

Haley, a Houston woman, asked money expert Dave Ramsey what she should do about her live-in boyfriend, who refuses to propose until she pays down her $90,000 in student loan debt. The question hit a nerve because it goes beyond finances. At its core, it’s about commitment, pressure, and whether love should come with conditions.

Ramsey’s take helped push the debate into overdrive, with fans on @therealmaddhatta Instagram post split over whether the boyfriend was being practical or putting marriage on hold for the wrong reasons. Some felt Haley should focus on cleaning up her finances before expecting the next step. Others saw the boyfriend’s stance as a red flag.

The comment section was especially blunt. @djmikehilife wrote, “If anyone has over 90k in debt, you don’t need a relationship. You need a financial advisor.” Meanwhile, @keewar1 added, “Pay off your debt while he is paying all the bills and then leave him!”

The audience poll showed just how divided people were. 52% said she should leave, while 39% said she should pay off her debt and stay with the guy.

One thing is clear: Haley’s dilemma turned into a very real conversation about modern relationships, financial baggage, and what people are willing to wait for.

Check out the Daily Dilemma every weekday at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1.