AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Astros, Texans, Rockets And More.

Astros pitchers combine for a no-hitter, leading to a 9-0 victory over the Rangers

Kevin Durant named to the All-NBA Second Team for the 12th time in his career

MLS teams in Texas - Austin FC, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo FC - return to play in July

Source: Edward M. Pio Roda / Getty

Astros Shutout Rangers Behind Combined No-Hitter

Three Astros pitchers combined for a no-hitter to lead the team to a 9-0 victory over the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Starter Tatsuya Imai earned his second win after tossing six scoreless frames before Steven Okert and Alimber Santa finished out the game on the mound. Yordan Alvarez and Christian Walker both homered and combined for five RBIs to lead Houston at the plate. The Astros have won four in-a-row to sit at 24-and-31.

Rockets’ Durant Named To All-NBA Second Team

(Undated) — Kevin Durant was named to the All-NBA Second Team for the 2025-26 season. The accomplishment marks the 12th time that Durant has been named to an All-NBA team and he is the first person in league history to be named to an All-NBA team for five different franchises.

Cowboys, Texans OTAs Roundup

(Undated) — NFL teams are reporting for summer practices over the next few weeks. The Texans begin organized team activities tomorrow. They will also practice Thursday and Friday. The Cowboys begin their OTA sessions next Monday.

MLS Returns In July

All three MLS teams from Texas will return to the pitch following the World Cup. Austin FC will host Seattle Sounders FC, FC Dallas will visit the Portland Timbers, and Houston Dynamo FC will play host to D.C. United on July 22nd. Dallas is currently fourth in the Western Conference standings, Houston is seventh, and Austin is in 14th.

NBA Playoffs Recap

The Eastern Conference champions have been crowned and one team has locked up its place in the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks trampled the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four to complete the sweep and lock up their spot in the Finals for the first time since 1999. Playoff action continues Tuesday with the Oklahoma City Thunder playing host to the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals. The best-of-seven series is tied up at two wins apiece.

Love Majic 102.1? Get more! Join the Majic 102.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

All-NBA Teams Announced

The three All-NBA teams were announced on Sunday. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were unanimously selected, while Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Pistons guard Cade Cunningham rounded out the First Team. Wembanyama missed being a unanimous selection by one vote. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Rockets forward Kevin Durant and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard make up the Second Team. The Third Team consists of 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, Thunder center Chet Holmgren and Pistons center Jalen Duren.