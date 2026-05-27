How clean energy trends are reshaping electricity choices in Texas

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While Texas is heavily identified with oil production, the state is leading the charge in clean energy trends that give residents access to greener electricity choices, thanks to unprecedented solar and wind power. Texas wind farms can power millions of homes, and its land geography makes solar empowerment a breeze.

According to Power of Choice Texas, the Lone Star State leads the country in wind turbines. Therefore, if you live in an area surrounded by vast open space in the state, you’ll still have easy access to its growing green energy sector.

How Have Clean Energy Trends Taken Hold in Texas?

Texas’s renewable energy surge is the result of sound economics that meet both commercial and private demands, not an attempt to make a social or ideological statement.

According to Environment America, 37% of the state’s electricity in 2025 came from renewable sources, from solar to geothermal, and it generated 57 times more solar energy than it did in 2016. This surge in green energy is the state’s call to meet rising demand for electrification from residential growth, data centers, and improved manufacturing facilities.

The state’s large amount of open flat land makes it easy to install more and larger wind farms.

Land availability is just one geological aspect that also impacts utility-scale solar capacity. Texas has some of the country’s highest solar irradiance, as it gets about 5.27 hours daily. It ranks as the 4th sunniest state in the country, according to the World Population Review.

Deregulated Energy

As Texas’s commitment to clean energy trends expands, its deregulation allows market competition, so residents can shop for the best plans for their home and lifestyle with choices such as Rhythm Energy. Additionally, its grid only compensates power generators for the electricity they produce.

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In a competitive market, both Texas businesses and homeowners are experiencing lower electricity rates below the national average.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)

Texas has its own power grid that covers most of the state. Therefore, ERCOT is free from federal permitting processes for building transmission lines, making its power source connection to the grid much faster.

What Is the Future of Energy in the State?

Current battery storage in Texas has already outpaced all states combined outside of California. Expect an increase as the state continues to build out utility-grade scale batteries to help power the increasing number of EV cars and data centers.

Plus, greener power can ease grid load as HVAC systems mitigate extreme weather from hotter summers to unexpected events like the 2021 winter storm.

Renewable Energy in Texas Is Now the Norm

Despite the state’s natural fossil fuel production, Texas understands how clean energy trends benefit everyone and can avoid another potential grid blackout, as happened in 2021.

With more people moving to the state, energy-hungry businesses, such as data centers, and being one of the hottest states in an already increasingly hot planet, available Texas renewable energy can keep everyone safe and functioning.

From solar to wind to geothermal, the Lone Star state is leading the way in going green.

Learn more about sustainable power and check out some of our other website content.