Listen Live
Close
H-Town

Texans Safety Jalen Pitre Hosting Free Field Day for Houston Area Kids

Published on May 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jalen Pitre
Source: 97.9 The Box / Keisha Nicole Show

Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre recently stopped by The Keisha Nicole Show on 97.9 The Box ahead of his upcoming Pitre Foundation “Field and Fun Day,” a free community event designed to give kids a fun and active experience this weekend. The event is open to children ages 6 through 12 and will feature football camp activities, games, and opportunities for families to connect with the community.

According to the official event flyer, registration begins Saturday, May 30, 2026 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Stafford High School. The football camp portion of the day will run from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., followed by the Fun Day activities from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The event is completely free for participants and is powered by Shariff Injury Lawyers, Group 1, Tide Cleaners, and the Pitre Boyz Foundation.

Families interested in attending can register now online through Eventbrite. The event continues Jalen Pitre’s growing commitment to giving back to Houston area youth while creating positive experiences through sports, mentorship, and community engagement.

Register for Pitre Foundation Field and Fun Day

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Check out this clip of Pitre breaking down how he learned the discipline needed to become an NFL star.

Texans Safety Jalen Pitre Hosting Free Field Day for Houston Area Kids was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
1:00
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Comment
49 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is!

Comment
Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Events  |  Jarrett Huff

‘The R&B Lovers Tour,’ Toyota Center, June 6, 2026

Comment
23 Items
Politics  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Trump Says He Doesn’t Think About Americans Struggling

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close