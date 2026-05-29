AV’s Daily Power Point “The Strength Of Surrender”

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“Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up.”

James 4:10

We all know the ache of striving—the chase for dreams, the balancing of demands, the weight of uncertainty. The world shouts that worth is earned through achievements, polished appearances, or tight control. But God whispers a better truth: True greatness begins when we stop climbing and start kneeling.

Like an ancient oak, humility isn’t about shrinking your story; it’s rooting it in the One who holds all things together. Whether you’re juggling deadlines, caring for loved ones, or facing trials that steal your breath, surrender isn’t defeat—it’s wisdom in motion.

When we unclench our grip on timelines and outcomes, God lifts us into His unshakable purpose. That dream that’s stalled? That relationship that feels stuck? That fear whispering “failure”? Entrust it to His care. What looks like an ending, God calls a seed—planted in fertile soil, waiting to burst into bloom.

Here’s the miracle: Your surrender isn’t loss. It’s the sacred exchange where God transforms your humility into shelter for others, your trials into testimony, and your quiet “yes” into a legacy only He could write. Today, let your heart rest here: The Author of eternity is still writing your story, and His best chapters begin when we trust Him with the pen.

Dear Father,

Sometimes I cling to burdens You never asked me to hold—the need to perfect, control, or force outcomes. Forgive me for complicating surrender when You ask only for my heart.

I love You—not because You fix everything, but because You are everything. Thank You for being my anchor in chaos, my peace in uncertainty. Teach me to walk humbly, not in my strength, but in the quiet confidence of Your faithfulness.

Turn my striving into stillness, my pride into praise. Let my life echo one truth: You are enough.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.