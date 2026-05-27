Listen Live
Close
H-Town

Community Health Fair Set For June 13 In Houston

Published on May 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Community Health Fair
Source: General / Community Health Fair

Houston families are invited to come together for a day focused on wellness, education and healthy living during the upcoming Community Health Fair hosted by KPC Court 359 Ladies Auxiliary. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at St. Mark The Evangelist Catholic Church, located at 5430 West Ridgecreek Drive in Houston. Organizers say the event will highlight mental, physical and emotional health while encouraging healthy habits for the entire family.

Guests attending the health fair can expect free health screenings, nutrition and healthy eating information, plus access to local wellness vendors and community resources. The event is designed to connect residents with tools and support that can help improve overall well being in everyday life. Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and take advantage of the free resources available throughout the day.

Community Health Fair Set For June 13 In Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

Comment
1:00
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Comment
49 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Comment
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Look Back At It — A Retrospect Of 30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Was Always That Girl And Still Is!

Comment
The Madd Hatta Show
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: Student Literacy Dilemma Goes Viral

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close