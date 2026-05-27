Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Fans Push For Keke Palmer & 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans to Date

Fans Push For Keke Palmer & 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans to Date

Published on May 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Keke Palmer Sean Evan Thumbnail
Source: Getty / Getty

Fans Push For Keke Palmer & ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans to Date

After a recent episode of the podcast Baby, this is Keke Palmer, fans are pushing for the well-known actress and Hot Ones host, Sean Evans, to date after witnessing their fiery chemistry.

The actress kicked off her podcast on Tuesday, introducing Evans as her “potential future suitor.”

The romance rumors started originally when Evans said on his show that he has always had a crush on her.

On an episode that released last September, Palmer, 32, was a guest and asked Evans, 39, about his crush on her. The I Love Boosters actress has been a guest on Hot Ones previously in 2017 and 2021.

During that episode, she and Evans shared a kiss to see if sparks were really soaring.

During the reunion on the podcast, the duo revisited the viral moment, and Evans made fans swoon even more, saying how he is already mapping out their future together. He also didn’t shy away from showering Palmer in compliments.

“There are a lot of reasons that you’re a great [“Hot Ones”] guest, but you’re obviously very charismatic. You’re beautiful,” he said, “You have a way of talking about the stuff that you do. You’ll say something smart or thoughtful, and then you’ll provide an example from your career, and then you’ll undercut that with a little joke. And I think it just keeps the rhythm of all of that.” 

Fans Push For Keke Palmer & 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans to Date was originally published on foxync.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

Comments
1:00
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Comments
Young man praying together with other worshippers around her during a religious service
Local  |  Madd Hatta

Houston Pastor’s Viral Sermon Fuels Debate on Daily Dilemma

Comments
The Madd Hatta Show
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

DAILY DILEMMA: Student Literacy Dilemma Goes Viral

Comments
Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Events  |  Jarrett Huff

‘The R&B Lovers Tour,’ Toyota Center, June 6, 2026

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close