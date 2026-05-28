Morris Day Says NO To Trump Celebration, YES to Sugar Land Funk Fest

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Singer Morris Day is shutting down rumors that he and The Time are set to perform at the controversial “Freedom 250” celebration in Washington, D.C. next month. The funk legend addressed the speculation directly on social media after organizers of the Great American State Fair announced him as part of a lineup connected to the patriotic event.

FLASHBACK FUNK FEST: Morris Day, Zapp, Con Funk Shun, and The S.O.S. Band in Sugar Land July 11

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“Contrary to rumors, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the ‘Great American State Fair,’” Day posted online alongside a graphic denying involvement with the event. An additional comment under the post added, “It’s a No for Me,” followed by a sunglasses emoji. The denial came after some fans criticized artists linked to the event due to its perceived ties to the Trump administration and America’s upcoming 250th birthday celebrations.

The controversy quickly sparked conversation online after Freedom 250 organizers announced performers including Vanilla Ice, Flo Rida, Bret Michaels, Young MC, C+C Music Factory, Martina McBride and the Commodores. While organizers insist the event is nonpartisan, backlash still followed across social media, with some fans questioning whether participating artists were indirectly endorsing political messaging connected to the celebration.

While Morris Day may not be heading to Washington, Houston area fans will still get the chance to catch the legendary performer live this summer. Smart Financial Centre will host Flashback Funk Fest on Saturday, July 11, 2026, featuring Morris Day and The Time alongside Zapp Band, Confunkshun and SOS Band for a night packed with classic funk, R&B and old school party energy.

Source: General / Flashback Funk Fest

The concert is expected to bring nonstop grooves and throwback vibes to Sugar Land as fans relive some of the biggest funk hits of the 1980s and beyond. For Houston music lovers, Flashback Funk Fest could easily become one of the summer’s biggest nostalgia concerts with Morris Day officially still on the lineup.