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C.J. Stroud Motivated by Playoff Struggles, Not Contract Talks

C.J. Stroud isn’t focused on contract talks — the Texans quarterback is locked in on improving and leading Houston forward.

Published on May 28, 2026
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C.J. Stroud isn’t worried about contracts — at least not publicly. As the Houston Texans’ franchise quarterback enters his fourth season, extension talks may be looming, but Stroud is keeping his focus where he believes it belongs: on the field.

“I let my agent handle that,” Stroud said during OTAs. “My job is football — just getting better.”

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots
Source: Winslow Townson / Getty

Since arriving as the No. 2 overall pick in 2023, Stroud has helped reshape the Texans alongside fellow draft standout Will Anderson Jr. The duo symbolized a bold new direction for the franchise, and early returns have been promising. Houston has captured two AFC South titles and earned multiple playoff appearances, with Stroud playing a central role.

Statistically, his production has been solid — over 10,000 passing yards, 62 touchdowns, and 28 wins — but not without challenges. His numbers have dipped slightly each season, and a concussion sidelined him for three games last year. Turnovers also became an issue, particularly in a playoff loss where Stroud threw four first-half interceptions.

Still, adversity hasn’t shaken his mindset.

“I’ve learned to move on quickly from both success and failure,” he said. “It all fuels me.”

Head coach DeMeco Ryans has praised Stroud’s growth, noting this is the quarterback’s first full offseason fully engaged with the team.

While his future contract remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Stroud believes he’s already proven his worth — and he’s far from finished.

C.J. Stroud Motivated by Playoff Struggles, Not Contract Talks was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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