The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You
- Texas has produced rap stars for decades, from Houston legends to new generation
- List based on Spotify monthly listeners, not influence or awards
- Wide range of eras represented, showing Texas rap's enduring popularity
Texas has been producing rap stars for decades. From Houston legends who helped define Southern hip hop to the newer generation putting up massive streaming numbers around the world, the Lone Star State remains one of rap’s most important regions. Whether you’re riding with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Megan Thee Stallion or grew up on Paul Wall, Mike Jones, UGK, and the Geto Boys, Texas continues to put artists on the map.
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First things first, let’s explain how this list was put together.
This isn’t a ranking of the greatest Texas rappers ever. It’s not based on influence, classic albums, awards, or cultural impact. This list is based strictly on Spotify monthly listeners. We only included artists who were raised in Texas or are strongly tied to the Texas rap scene. And because Spotify is the only major streaming platform that publicly displays monthly listener data, Apple Music, TIDAL, and YouTube Music weren’t factored into the rankings.
With that said, let’s look at the list.
1. Travis Scott
Hometown: Missouri City (Houston Area)
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 61.3 Million
Most Streamed Album: ASTROWORLD
2. Don Toliver
Hometown: Alief (Houston)
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 46.1 Million
Most Streamed Album: Heaven Or Hell
3. Megan Thee Stallion
Hometown: South Park (Houston)
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 25.8 Million
Most Streamed Album: Good News
4. BigXthaPlug
Hometown: Dallas
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 20.4 Million
Most Streamed Album: AMAR
5. That Mexican OT
Hometown: Bay City
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 5.7 Million
Most Streamed Album: Lonestar Luchador
6. Teezo Touchdown
Hometown: Beaumont
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 5.0 Million
Most Streamed Album: How Do You Sleep At Night?
7. Mike Jones
Hometown: Houston
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 3.34 Million
Most Streamed Album: Who Is Mike Jones?
8. Paul Wall
Hometown: Houston
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 3.17 Million
Most Streamed Album: The Peoples Champ
9. Chamillionaire
Hometown: Houston
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 2.53 Million
Most Streamed Album: The Sound of Revenge
10. UGK
Hometown: Port Arthur
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.79 Million
Most Streamed Album: Ridin’ Dirty
11. Monaleo
Hometown: Houston
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.72 Million
Most Streamed Album: Where The Flowers Don’t Die
12. Geto Boys / Scarface
Hometown: Houston
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.61 Million (Geto Boys) / 1.16 Million (Scarface)
Most Streamed Albums: We Can’t Be Stopped / The Diary
13. Dorrough Music
Hometown: Dallas
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.53 Million
Most Streamed Album: Dorrough Music
14. Lil’ Flip
Hometown: Houston
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.35 Million
Most Streamed Album: U Gotta Feel Me
15. Sauce Walka
Hometown: Houston
Spotify Monthly Listeners: 1.11 Million
Most Streamed Album: Sauce Ghetto Gospel
Honorable Mentions
Just missing the Top 15 are Mo3 (1.04 million monthly listeners), Maxo Kream (977K), Mike Dimes (964K), Slim Thug (791K), Yella Beezy (768K), KenTheMan (759K), Z-Ro (634K), Lil’ Keke (607K), and the late BeatKing (394K). Screwed Up Click legend Big Pokey rounds out the list with more than 121K monthly listeners.
The biggest surprise here might be how many different eras of Texas rap are represented. You’ve got streaming giants like Travis Scott and Don Toliver at the top, but you’ve also got artists like Mike Jones, Paul Wall, Chamillionaire, UGK, Geto Boys, and Lil’ Flip still pulling in millions of listeners years after their biggest runs. That’s a reminder that Texas rap isn’t just part of hip hop history. People are still pressing play every day.
The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You was originally published on theboxhouston.com