AV’s Daily Power Point “God’s Love Unfolds”

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In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” John 1:1

“In the beginning was the Word.” With these simple yet profound words, John takes us beyond time itself—before creation, before the first sunrise, before history even had a name. And what do we find? Jesus was already there.

Genesis tells us that God spoke the world into existence, but John reveals the Speaker. The Word is not just what God says—it is who He is. Jesus is the full expression of the Father, the voice of eternity stepping into time.

And in an act of unimaginable love, the eternal Word entered His own creation. The One who spoke galaxies into motion wrapped Himself in flesh. The voice that thundered in creation whispered peace to the broken. The hands that shaped the universe would one day bear the nails of our redemption.

This changes everything. Your life isn’t accidental. Before your fears had names, He was already the answer. And even now, the Word still speaks—calling you by name, inviting you into a love that has no end.

Dear Father,

Before time began, You were. Before I drew my first breath, You knew me. You spoke the universe into existence, yet You also speak to my heart with love and truth. Jesus, the eternal Word, stepped into time so I could step into eternity with You.

When life feels uncertain, remind me that You are constant. When fear whispers, let Your voice be louder. Draw me closer, Lord. Help me rest in the truth that the One who shaped the stars holds my life together.

Speak, Lord—I am listening.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.