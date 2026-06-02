Enter to Win Tickets to UniverSoul Circus This Summer

Source: UniverSoul Circus / General

Step right up and celebrate 31 incredible years of family fun with the world famous UniverSoul Circus.

We’re giving you the chance to win a Family Four Pack of tickets to experience one of the most exciting live entertainment events of the summer when UniverSoul Circus opens July 17 at Sam Houston Race Park.

Get ready for an unforgettable show packed with jaw dropping acrobats, daring stunts, high energy music, colorful performances, and nonstop excitement for all ages. From thrilling acts that will leave you on the edge of your seat to interactive entertainment that brings the audience into the action, UniverSoul Circus delivers a one of a kind experience the entire family will love.

COMPLETE THE FORM BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN