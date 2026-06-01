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Legacy Project Honors Houston Musicians And Educators

Published on June 1, 2026
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Juneteenth 2026
Source: Juneteenth 2026 / General

The Community Music Center of Houston will present its 11th Annual Legacy Project on Sunday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Eldorado Ballroom, located at 2310 Elgin Street in Houston.

This year’s celebration, themed “A Celebration of Lineage, Memory, and Musical Inheritance,” will honor musicians and educators whose work has helped preserve Houston’s rich cultural and musical legacy. Honorees include Dr. Anne Lundy, Ruth Stewart, Ina Zellers, and Dr. Gloria Quinlan.

The program is presented in collaboration with Community Artists’ Collective, Almeda OST TIRZ, Freedmen’s Town Museums Houston, Rutherford B.H. Yates Museum, and HEB. The event is also funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance and by a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.

Event Details
What: 11th Annual Legacy Project
When: Sunday, June 7, 2026, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Eldorado Ballroom, 2310 Elgin St., Houston, TX 77004

Legacy Project Honors Houston Musicians And Educators was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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