Listen Live
Close
Juneteenth

Freedom Sounds In Music Festival Returns To Galveston For Juneteenth

Published on June 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Juneteenth 2026
Source: Juneteenth 2026 / General

Galveston Island will once again serve as the backdrop for one of the region’s most meaningful Juneteenth celebrations as the Freedom Sounds in Music Festival takes over Menard Park on June 19, 2026. The free event invites families, residents, and visitors to honor the history of Juneteenth through a full day of live entertainment, cultural programming, and community celebration along the Gulf Coast.

Held in the city where news of emancipation was finally delivered to enslaved Texans on June 19, 1865, the festival highlights the significance of Galveston’s role in American history. Organizers say the event is designed to celebrate freedom, culture, and community while educating attendees about the lasting impact of Juneteenth.

We Are ONE 2026

The day long festival will feature live performances showcasing a variety of musical styles deeply rooted in Black and Texas culture. Guests can enjoy gospel, blues, jazz, zydeco, soul, and Tejano music from artists representing the diverse sounds that have helped shape the state’s musical identity.

In addition to the entertainment, attendees can take part in cultural activities, community tributes, and special youth recognition ceremonies. The event aims to honor local leaders, celebrate future generations, and create opportunities for families to connect through shared history and tradition.

Freedom Sounds In Music Festival Returns To Galveston For Juneteenth was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

[VIDEO] Jay-Z Fires Shots At Kanye, Drake, Nicki, Dame Dash & More

Comments
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cecred To Comb Out JAŸ-Z’s Locks

Comments
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Pearland Police Threaten Arrests Over Planned “Town Takeover” Event

Comments
16 Items
Black Music Month  |  J. Bachelor

The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Comments
Local  |  J. Bachelor

Riders Stranded 100 Feet Up After Galveston Roller Coaster Breakdown

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close