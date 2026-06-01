Source: Juneteenth 2026 / General

Families across Houston are invited to come together for a day of culture, community, and fun as Lone Star College Houston North Victory hosts its Juneteenth Community Celebration on Saturday, June 20. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus located at 4141 Victory Drive in northwest Houston.

Organized in partnership with the Greater North Houston Youth Alliance, the celebration will honor the spirit and significance of Juneteenth through family friendly activities designed to bring the community together. Guests can enjoy free food, games, face painting, snow cones, and a variety of entertainment throughout the day. Children ages 12 and under will also have access to a special water slide zone to help beat the summer heat.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. Today, the holiday is recognized as a celebration of freedom, resilience, and Black culture. Events like this provide an opportunity for families to connect, learn, and celebrate the rich history and lasting impact of Juneteenth.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend and enjoy the festivities. Admission is free, making it an affordable way for Houston families to celebrate one of the most important holidays in American history while supporting local organizations and community partners.

Event Details

What: Juneteenth Community Celebration

When: Saturday, June 20, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lone Star College Houston North Victory, 4141 Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088

Cost: Free Admission

Lone Star College Houston North Hosts Juneteenth Community Celebration was originally published on theboxhouston.com