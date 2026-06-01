Source: Emancipation Celebration / General

One of gospel music’s most celebrated voices is coming to Galveston as part of a special Juneteenth weekend event honoring faith, freedom, and community. The 5th Annual Emancipation Gospel Celebration Concert will take place at the historic 1894 Grand Opera House, bringing together award winning artists and community leaders for an evening of inspiration and celebration.

Headlining the event is GRAMMY Award winner Karen Clark Sheard, a member of the legendary Clark Sisters and one of the most influential figures in gospel music. Joining her on the bill is gospel powerhouse Byron Cage, known for uplifting hits that have become staples in churches across the country. The evening will also feature an opening performance by The Brown Four.

Hosted during Juneteenth weekend in Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth, the concert serves as both a celebration of freedom and a tribute to the cultural and spiritual traditions that have long been a cornerstone of the African American experience. Organizers say the event is designed to bring the community together through music while reflecting on the significance of Juneteenth and its enduring legacy.

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Karen Clark Sheard To Headline Emancipation Gospel Celebration was originally published on theboxhouston.com