Source: Radio ONE Houston / WE ARE ONE

The Galveston Railroad Museum is paying tribute to a pivotal chapter in American history this June with its special exhibit, The Pullman Porters: A Tribute to Juneteenth. Running from June 1 through June 30, the exhibit shines a spotlight on the African American railroad workers whose dedication, resilience, and sacrifice helped shape both the nation’s transportation industry and the fight for civil rights.

The Pullman Porters were among the first Black workers in the United States to build a strong labor organization and secure better working conditions during a time of widespread racial discrimination. Their efforts not only transformed the railroad industry but also helped create opportunities for economic advancement and leadership within Black communities across the country.

Source: Radio ONE Houston / General

Visitors to the museum will have the opportunity to explore stories of the men who worked aboard Pullman sleeping cars, carrying passengers across America while serving as symbols of professionalism and perseverance. Through historical displays and educational materials, the exhibit highlights the lasting impact the porters had on labor rights, civil rights, and the growth of the Black middle class.

TICKETS: https://galvestonrrmuseum.squadup.com/

Pullman Porters Exhibit Honors Juneteenth Legacy In Galveston was originally published on theboxhouston.com