Listen Live
Close
Juneteenth

Forest Brook and M.B. Smiley Class of 1984 Celebrates 60

Published on June 1, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Juneteenth 2026
Source: Radio ONE Houston / General

As part of our Juneteenth event series highlighting Black legacy, achievement, and community, members of the Forest Brook High School and M.B. Smiley High School Class of 1984 are preparing to celebrate a major milestone. The “We’re 60” Birthday Party will bring classmates together for an evening of fellowship, reflection, and celebration as they honor six decades of life and the bonds that have connected them since their school days.

We Are ONE 2026

The celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 7 p.m. until midnight at The Crystal Ballroom in downtown Houston. Taking place during Juneteenth weekend, the event offers a meaningful opportunity for alumni to reconnect, share memories, and recognize the journeys that have shaped their lives over the last 40 years since graduation. Guests can expect an elegant evening filled with music, laughter, and camaraderie.

For many attendees, the gathering represents more than a birthday celebration. It is a tribute to a generation that has helped strengthen Houston through leadership, service, entrepreneurship, education, and family. As the city commemorates Juneteenth, the Forest Brook and M.B. Smiley Class of 1984 will celebrate not only turning 60, but also the enduring legacy, resilience, and impact of their classmates and community.

Forest Brook and M.B. Smiley Class of 1984 Celebrates 60 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Celebrity  |  Shamika Sanders

It Took Loctician Houston Locs 4 Days And 4 Bottles Of Cécred To Comb Out JAŸ-Z’s Locs

Comments
16 Items
Black Music Month  |  J. Bachelor

The 15 Most Streamed Texas Rappers Might Surprise You

Comments
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Pearland Police Threaten Arrests Over Planned “Town Takeover” Event

Comments
21 Items
Local  |  J. Bachelor

National Hamburger Day 2026: Best Burger Deals In Houston

Comments
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — Queen Latifah, Kehlani & More Queer Queens Had Us Seeing Stars, Vol. 24

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close