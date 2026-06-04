Did MJ’s Superstardom Steal the Spotlight From the Jackson 5?

Source: John Atashian / Getty

That was the question at the center of The Madd Hatta Show’s latest Daily Dilemma on Magic 102.1 — and it sparked exactly the kind of conversation that reminds you how deep the culture really runs.

The segment opened with a clip from Berry Gordy’s 1997 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech for the Jackson 5, and his words hit hard. “For the first time, young Black kids had their own heroes and their own image to idolize and emulate,” Gordy said. “The Jackson 5 gave Black kids a license to dream.” That alone should settle any debate about their impact.

But here’s where things got complicated. Listeners called in with vivid memories — girls screaming, sold-out arenas, and security teams not keeping fans away from the Jacksons, but keeping them from loving them to death. One caller remembered seeing them perform and said even then, something about little Michael just stood out. “It was just something about him,” they recalled. Another listener made it plain: the group was legendary, but Michael always shone a little brighter.

The numbers back that up. The Jackson 5 are estimated to have sold between 100 and 150 million records worldwide — a genuinely remarkable legacy. The brothers’ solo projects outside the group delivered far more modest commercial returns. Michael, on the other hand, moved an estimated 359 million equivalent album units globally. Thriller alone is certified 30x Platinum in the U.S. — the first album in RIAA history to reach that milestone.

When the AI weighed in on whether the Jacksons would have been as impactful without Michael, even the hosts had to admit: AI stated, “probably not.”

The J5 were undeniably great. Michael was simply something else entirely.

Check out the Daily Dilemma every weekday at 2:20 in the afternoon on The Madd Hatta Show on Majic 102.1.