Source: General / Radio One

A man investigators believe is responsible for a series of Houston area bank robberies has been arrested after years of searching for the suspect known as “Subzero.”

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According to KHOU, Jamail White is now in custody in North Dakota and faces robbery charges in Texas. Authorities said the arrest was the result of a joint effort involving the FBI, the Houston Police Department, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, and the Conroe Police Department.

Investigators have spent years tracking the suspect, who earned the nickname “Subzero” because of his alleged connection to multiple robberies at Frost Bank locations throughout the Houston area. The unusual pattern of targeting the same banking chain helped the suspect stand out among investigators working the case.

Authorities believe White was involved in at least three robberies dating back to 2021. One of the most notable incidents occurred in January at a Frost Bank branch on Almeda Genoa Road. Investigators said the suspect entered the bank armed with a handgun, pointed the weapon at employees, and ordered them to the ground before fleeing with cash. No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect’s activity appeared to stop for several years after robberies reported in October and December 2021. The long gap between incidents added another layer of mystery to the case before investigators ultimately identified White as a suspect.

While the arrest marks a significant breakthrough, authorities say their work is not finished. Investigators believe White could be connected to additional robberies and are continuing to review evidence from other unsolved cases in the region.

Houston Bank Robbery Suspect Known as 'Subzero' Arrested was originally published on theboxhouston.com