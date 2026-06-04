Rockets return to iconic 'ketchup and mustard' color scheme from championship era.

New logo resembles NASA mission patches, with updated 'Dunkstronaut' secondary logo.

Uniforms blend modern and retro elements, honoring franchise's history.

Source: Kenneth Richmond / Getty

Houston Rockets Launch Nostalgia-Fueled Rebrand with New Logo and Uniforms

HOUSTON — NBA basketball in Houston is set to look a lot different come October, as the Houston Rockets launched their nostalgia-fueled rebrand in a video Thursday.

The rebrand, which has been teased throughout the week, comes with a new logo and uniforms. The tease included a video posted on Wednesday featuring several figures from the franchise’s history, including Elvin Hayes, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon and the iconic Rudy Tomjanovich.

The rebrand sees the team return to its roots with their classic “ketchup and mustard” colorway, which was a constant for the franchise from the Hayes era, through Moses Malone and then to Olajuwon’s 1994 and 1995 NBA championship-winning squads. The colorway has been mostly retired ever since.

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The new logo resembles the shape of a triangular badge, and features a new and improved font. The Rockets “R” logo also returns, having been a consistent fixture of every primary logo since 2003. The logo was designed to resemble old NASA quasar mission patches.

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The secondary “Dunkstronaut” logo gets a refresh as well to resemble the new colorway.

The Rockets also introduced three new uniforms, with each uniform reflecting multiple eras of the franchise’s history.

The “Association Edition,” typically worn at home games, features “HOUSTON” across the chest with the new font. The uniform is white with red shoulder and neck lines followed by a yellow accent. They also feature faded gray pinstripes, resembling those of the uniforms worn between 1995 and 2003.

The “Icon Edition,” traditionally worn for away games, is red and features “ROCKETS” across the chest, featuring faded dark red pinstripes like its home counterpart, but resembles a modern refresh of the iconic jerseys the team wore between 1975 and 1995.

The shoulder and neck lines are yellow with white accents, just like its 1975 predecessor.

The final jersey revealed is the team’s “Statement Edition,” which typically serves as an alternate. The uniform is black with “HOUSTON” in red on the chest, and a red neckline and a black and red shoulder line.

It resembles a combination of the 2020-21 “Earned Edition” uniform and the alternate uniform that first appeared in 2016.

All uniforms feature the “Dunkstronaut” logo on the center of the uniforms’ waistband.

In a world where many sports franchises make questionable decisions with their branding, the Rockets went the other way.

They brought back the iconic colors fans have been begging for, cleaned up the modern identity and gave Houston a look that feels both familiar and ready for what comes next.

Houston Rockets Launch Nostalgia-Fueled Rebrand with New Logo and Uniforms was originally published on houstonseagle.com