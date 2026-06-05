Here Are The 12 HISD Campuses Closing in 2026

Source: General / Radio One

Houston Independent School District will move forward with a major campus consolidation plan at the end of the 2025-26 school year, resulting in the closure or merger of 12 schools across the district. HISD officials say the decision comes after years of declining student enrollment, underutilized buildings, and rising maintenance costs. District leaders believe the changes will help position HISD for long-term financial stability while improving learning environments for students.

Superintendent Mike Miles has emphasized that the closures are intended to strengthen academic outcomes rather than reduce educational opportunities. During a February board meeting, Miles said students affected by the changes will transition into campuses with improved facilities and stronger instructional programs. The district’s broader goal remains achieving all “A” and “B” rated campuses by the 2027-28 school year.

Under the plan, several elementary schools will close and students will be reassigned to neighboring campuses. Other schools will merge or share facilities while maintaining separate identities. HISD officials have also pledged to continue services for emergent bilingual students, gifted and talented programs, special education students, and pre-K families impacted by the transitions.

Campus Grade Level Status for 2026-27 Middle College High School at Houston Community College Gulfton High School Closing and students reassigned Alcott Elementary School Elementary Closing and students reassigned Briscoe Elementary School Elementary Closing and students reassigned Burrus Elementary School Elementary Closing and students reassigned Franklin Elementary School Elementary Closing and students reassigned Nat Q. Henderson Elementary School Elementary Closing and students reassigned Port Houston Elementary School Elementary Closing and students reassigned Ross Elementary School Elementary Closing and students reassigned Cage Elementary School Elementary Co-locating with another campus while retaining identity Hobby Elementary School Elementary Co-locating with another campus while retaining identity Fleming Middle School Middle School Merging with McReynolds Middle School McReynolds Middle School Middle School Merging with Fleming Middle School

Here Are The 12 HISD Campuses Closing in 2026 was originally published on theboxhouston.com