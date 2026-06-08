AV’s H -Town Headlines

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Man Charged With Murder Of His Elderly Father In Conroe

The son of an elderly Conroe man is in custody accused of his father’s murder. Montgomery County deputies responded a week ago to the reported shooting at a home on Trails End Road. They found 81-year-old James Blount [[ blunt ]] dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. The victim’s son Justin Blount was arrested the same day for reportedly using his father’s credit cards without permission. Detectives announced Friday that Justin Blount had been charged for the murder. He had also made the 9-1-1 call that reported his father’s death.

Baytown Police Investigate Murder-Suicide Involving Married Couple

Baytown police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Baytown on Friday afternoon. Officers responded around 2 p.m. after a person reported getting a call from a man who said he’d just killed his wife and was thinking of killing himself. Police arrived at the home on Southwood Circle and found a man and a woman who had both been shot. Despite lifesaving measures, they were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released. There were no other injuries reported.

Houston Man Arrested After Sneaking Onto United Flight At Bush IAH

A Houston man faces charges after reportedly sneaking onto a United Airlines flight from Bush Intercontinental to Los Angeles last month. Abdulrahman Oriyomi was arrested on Friday. Investigators say he got past TSA security screening using a fake boarding pass and snuck on board while United employees were dealing with other passengers. The discovery of an unauthorized passenger delayed the flight’s departure by three hours. Oriyami is charged with felony impairing or interrupting operation of critical infrastructure facility.

Houston Zoo Announces Death Of Sea Lion Jonah

Houston Zoo officials are reporting the death of the popular sea lion known as Jonah. A tribute posted Friday stated that Jonah had died the night before at age 29. Jonah was dealing with age-related kidney disease, and he received veterinary care until the end. Jonah was an orphan from northern California who had been at the Houston Zoo since 2013.