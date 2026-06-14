AV’S R And B Minute On Earth, Wind & Fire, Rihanna & More

Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Maurice White’s journey from the Salty Peppers to forming Earth, Wind & Fire is explored in a new documentary by Questlove. The film delves into the band’s fusion of jazz, R&B, and funk, highlighting hits like “September” and “Shining Star.” Through candid interviews and archival footage, the documentary showcases the band’s rise to global acclaim and the personal struggles they faced. Members of Earth, Wind & Fire reflect on Maurice White’s legacy and hope the documentary will inspire both longtime fans and newcomers to appreciate the band’s music and message.

Rihanna met her first Mohawk person on a flight from Toronto.

During a recent Air Canada flight, a heartwarming cultural exchange took place between Rihanna and Lily Kahnerahtiio Dailleboust, a Mohawk flight attendant. Dailleboust gifted Rihanna a set of beads representing her heritage, prompting the singer to express gratitude and learn to say “thank you” in Mohawk. The encounter, captured in a video, showcased a genuine moment of connection and mutual appreciation. Dailleboust’s gesture of sharing her culture with Rihanna left a lasting impact on both parties, highlighting the power of meaningful interactions. The exchange resonated within the Mohawk community, with many expressing pride in Dailleboust’s efforts to promote their culture.

Cardi B Apologizes to Latto Amid Ongoing Tensions

Cardi B has publicly expressed her desire to reconcile with rapper Latto following a series of public disagreements and a leaked phone call that sparked controversy. The tension between the two escalated in 2025 when Cardi made derogatory comments about Latto in a leaked call. Latto addressed the drama in a recent interview, revealing that her new album features a track inspired by her experiences with Cardi. Despite the rift, Latto is open to resolving their issues in the future, while Cardi has expressed regret over the situation and hopes for a connection with Latto. The future of their relationship remains uncertain as both artists navigate their personal and professional journeys.