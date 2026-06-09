Free Line Dancing Is Bringing Community Back to Sunnyside

Source: Vicky Pink / Jessica Young

Houston, I found another one.

One thing I love about this city is no matter how busy life gets, there is always something happening that reminds us to get outside, connect and enjoy each other. This week’s find is perfect if you’ve been saying you want to move your body more, meet new people, try something different or simply have a reason to get out of the house. Every Tuesday, you can Come Wiggle & Roll with J Lil of The Elusive Ladies & Gents at Sunnyside Community Center, located at 3502 West Belfort in Houston. And the best part? It’s completely FREE.

Now before anybody says, “Kandi, I don’t know how to line dance,” let me stop you right there — this class is beginner friendly and open to all levels. That means whether you already know every slide, stomp and turn or you’re the person who still gets confused halfway through the electric slide, you are welcome. I actually love events like this because they remind us that movement doesn’t always have to mean the gym. Sometimes wellness looks like music, laughter, learning something new and getting a little cardio in without realizing it. There’s also something really beautiful about line dancing because everybody starts moving together. Nobody’s competing. Nobody’s worried about perfection. You just show up and have fun.

And let’s talk about community for a second because that’s what really stood out to me. Sunnyside continues to create spaces that feel accessible and inviting, and opportunities like this matter. Not every event has to cost money. Not every outing has to feel exclusive. Sometimes the best nights are simply people gathering, moving and enjoying life together. So if you’ve been needing something new in your weekly routine, grab a friend, wear comfortable shoes and go see what the energy is about. You never know — by the end of the summer you might be leading the line instead of following it.