Droppin’ Jewels: Mind Yo Money — Pay Yourself First!

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Today’s gem for Mind Yo Money Monday on Dropping Jewels with The Madd Hatta and wealthy folks already live by: pay yourself first.

Here’s how most of us move. We pay rent, bills, subscriptions, dinner — everybody else gets their cut. Then you? You get whatever’s left. And “whatever’s left” usually ain’t much. That’s a maybe. We don’t build legacy on a maybe.

So flip the script. The moment your paycheck lands, move 10% straight into savings or investments first. Before life starts grabbing at it. Then you adjust to what’s left. That one habit can change your whole financial story.

And family, the numbers don’t lie. Right now, 24% of Americans have zero emergency savings (Bankrate, 2025). Sixty percent — six in ten — are uncomfortable with what they got stashed. The national personal savings rate? Just 2.6% (FRED, April 2026). That’s it. The experts say aim for 10 to 20% of your income. We can do better than 2.6, Houston.

This ain’t about being rich tomorrow. It’s about being consistent today. Start small if you gotta. Automate it so you don’t even feel it leave. Treat your savings like a bill you owe — to you. Because your future self deserves a check too.

That’s the jewel. Pay yourself first, every single time that money hits.

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run our money, family—don’t let it run you.