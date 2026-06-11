From Raleigh to Cary: Top Hurricanes Watch Parties for Game 5

The Carolina Hurricanes are two wins away from hockey immortality, and if you can’t snag a seat inside Lenovo Center for Game 5, the next best thing might be joining hundreds — or even thousands — of fellow Caniacs at a watch party across the Triangle.

From giant outdoor screens and downtown plazas to fan-favorite bars packed with red and black jerseys, the region is turning into one giant living room ahead of Thursday night’s pivotal Stanley Cup Final showdown. With the series tied 2-2 entering Game 5, the atmosphere is expected to be electric wherever fans gather.

Here are some of the best places to watch the Hurricanes chase the Cup:

1. Red Hat Amphitheater: The Biggest Party in Downtown Raleigh

If you’re looking for the closest thing to a playoff atmosphere outside the arena, this is it.

The City of Raleigh has moved its official watch party to Red Hat Amphitheater, where fans can watch Game 5 on the giant screen in the heart of downtown. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., admission is free, and concessions and food trucks will be available. Organizers are expecting a sea of Hurricanes jerseys when puck drop arrives at 8 p.m.

2. Downtown Cary Park: Bring a Blanket, Bring the Noise

Cary is once again rolling out the red carpet for Hurricanes fans.

The free watch party on the Great Lawn at Downtown Cary Park offers a family-friendly atmosphere with plenty of room to spread out. Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, while food, beer and wine will be available on-site.

3. Smoky Hollow: The Outdoor Screen Favorite

Smoky Hollow has become one of the Triangle’s hottest Hurricanes gathering spots during the playoff run.

The downtown Raleigh development will show Game 5 on its massive outdoor screen, creating a festival-like environment where fans can cheer, celebrate and collectively hold their breath during every third-period shift.

4. The Avenue: Glenwood South’s Hockey Headquarters

For fans wanting a little more nightlife with their hockey, The Avenue delivers.

Located in the heart of Glenwood South, the venue plans to show the game with sound on and keep the energy flowing throughout the night. Expect plenty of Hurricanes jerseys and playoff intensity.

5. Brass Tap: Specials, Screens and Stanley Cup Fever

A longtime downtown favorite, Brass Tap is leaning fully into the playoff run.

The Raleigh spot has been hosting watch parties throughout the postseason and plans to feature food and drink specials while fans cheer on the Hurricanes in what could become one of the most memorable playoff games in franchise history.

6. Johnson Street Yacht Club: A Canes Fan Institution

No, there’s no yacht.

But there will be plenty of hockey.

Johnson Street Yacht Club has become a go-to destination for Hurricanes fans thanks to its lively atmosphere and loyal crowd. Weekend games have even spilled onto the outdoor bar area, creating one of the most unique viewing experiences in Raleigh.

7. Lenovo Center Plaza: Tailgate Without a Ticket

You don’t necessarily need a seat inside the building to soak up the Game 5 atmosphere.

Fans can gather outside Lenovo Center before the game, where tailgating traditions continue even for those watching elsewhere. For many diehards, simply being near the arena is part of the experience.

8. Your Neighborhood Sports Bar: Don’t Overthink It

Sometimes the best watch party is the one closest to home.

Across Raleigh, Durham and Cary, sports bars are expected to be packed with Hurricanes fans. The deeper the playoff run goes, the more every TV screen in the Triangle starts looking like a giant community gathering place.

From Raleigh to Cary: Top Hurricanes Watch Parties for Game 5 was originally published on foxync.com