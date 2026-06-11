From 'Water' To Woody — Tyla Joins The Cast Of 'Toy Story 5'

Source: James Devaney / Getty Tyla continues to show the world that she’s exactly who she says she is. The South African superstar just announced that she is joining the cast of Toy Story 5, lending her voice to a brand-new character in the Disney and Pixar beloved franchise. The singer shared the news alongside Disney Africa on Instagram before giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the experience in a YouTube video. The 24-year-old artist will voice the Inflatable Flamingo, a playful new character created for audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa. The addition marks Tyla’s Disney debut. We love that for her. RELATED CONTENT: Tyla Denies Copying Britney Spears’ Iconic VMA Look For Coachella Fit —‘Love Her, But No Inspo’

Tyla Is Joining The World Of Pixar According to early details, the Inflatable Flamingo is a comedic pool toy that befriends the Toy Story crew as they navigate a world where technology increasingly competes with traditional toys. In the announcement video, Tyla shared her excitement about joining one of the most recognizable animated franchises in the world. “When I was asked to join the cast of Toy Story 5, I was so excited,” she said on YouTube. “I just couldn’t believe that the offer was even presented to me.” For Tyla, the announcement brings things full circle. She grew up watching Toy Story with her family (like many of us). Now, she gets to hear her own voice in the franchise. “I grew up watching Toy Story. It’s such a big movie in my family,” she added. “My parents love it—my whole family loves it. And now we’re gonna watch and hear a little bit of my voice in it.”