AV’s Daily Power Point “Surely Goodness And Love Will Follow Me”

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“Surely Your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Psalm 23:6

Sometimes, it’s the simplest words that hold the deepest truths. “Surely goodness and love will follow me”—it sounds so gentle, so passive. But the Hebrew word for “follow” here? It’s radaph. It means to chase, to pursue, to run after.

This isn’t a picture of blessings casually trailing behind us. This is a God who actively, relentlessly pursues us with His goodness and love. It’s love on a mission.

Think about it. That unexpected provision when you were at your wit’s end. That comfort that flooded your heart in the midst of grief. That strength that somehow carried you through the impossible. That wasn’t chance—that was His pursuit. His grace is pursuing you.

And here’s the best part: this pursuit leads to an eternal home. “I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Today, let this truth sink in. You are chased by a love that will never give up, a love that’s already prepared your place with Him, forever.

Father,

I confess—sometimes I run. From my fears, my failures, even from You. But You don’t let me go. You chase me with a love that’s relentless, a goodness that won’t quit.

Thank You for finding me in my mess, for holding me when I’m broken, and for dancing with me in my joys. Help me see Your pursuit in every moment—in the quiet whispers of peace, the strength that surprises me, and the hope that breaks through my darkest nights.

Remind me I’m not wandering; I’m headed home, to dwell with You forever. Thank You for loving me too much to let me go.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.