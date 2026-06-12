TheRealWickLady Shares What You Should Know Before You Comb Out Your Locs Like Jay-Z

Freeform locs develop naturally with little manipulation, symbolizing individuality and self-expression.

Wicks are a distinctive loc style with large, thick structures rooted in Black culture.

Combing out locs requires patience, preservation of healthy hair, and avoiding tension or damage.

Source: Courtesy Of Instagram / @thewicklady

The Carters are no strangers to being a trending topic. We knew there would be a lot of chatter following Jay-Z’s performance at The Roots Picnic, but we didn’t expect his hair to make headlines. But, when Jay stepped onto the stage at Philadelphia’s Belmont Plateau for the 2026 Roots Picnic on Saturday, May 30, the crowd—in person and online—did not just react to the music, we reacted to his hair.

Since 2017, we have been watching Jay-Z’s natural hair journey, and how his baby fro formed into freeform locs/wicks. It is important to understand the hairstyle that has defined his hair journey over the past decade. We spoke to The Real Wick Lady, who educated us on the loc lifestyle, and important tips to consider before combing out your locs or wicks.

First, were the freeform locs. These are locs that develop naturally with little to no manipulation. Unlike traditional locs, which are started with twists, coils, braids, or the interlock method, freeform locs are allowed to form organically over time.

Oftentimes people who choose freeform locs embrace the style as a symbolism of individuality, self-expression, and a more natural approach to hair care. Because the hair is left to loc according to its own pattern, no two sets of freeform locs are exactly alike. This is why many say Jay-Z’s loc journey felt like freeform.

Wicks are a style of locs that originated in South Florida and are known for their large, thick appearance. Wicks are created by combining multiple locs into larger sections. Wicks can range from a few inches thick to the girth of an arm or larger; theymake a bold, bad-ass visual statement.

Wicks are deeply rooted in Black culture, specifically in the South, and has become increasingly popular among men and women looking for a distinctive style that differs from traditional locs.

There has been a lot of misinformation about locs, and whether they can or cannot be removed, except by cutting them. However, over the years, we have seen people removing their locs by combing them out, although this is something that not all locticians approve of.

Celebrity stylist The Real Wick Lady offered her opinion on Jay-Z’s new hairstyle and offered somewhat of a blueprint (heh) for combing out locs or wicks.

1. Accept That You Are Going To Lose Hair

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

The Wick Lady was clear: combing out locs does come with hair loss.

Locs are entangled hair. Once your hair has locked, the process of separating it will cause shedding and breakage. The goal is to save as much healthy hair as possible, because you DEFINITELY will not to walk away with every inch you started with.

2. Freeform Locs Are Usually Easier To Comb Out

According to The Real Wick Lady, freeform and semi-freeform locs are easier to comb out because the hair has not been overly manipulated. Locs that have been interlocked, crocheted, or retwisted often are usually much harder to separate.

3. Leave Your Locs Alone!

If you are planning to comb your locs out, LEAVE IT ALONE! Stop retwisting, interlocking, crocheting, and styling them.

Source: Rommel Gonzalez / Getty

Less styling could leave you with more hair. Continued maintenance only tightens the locs and makes the comb-out process harder.

4. Timing Is Everything! You Need That New Growth!

The Real Wick Lady recommends allowing about six months of new growth before attempting a comb-out. That softer, newer hair at the root gives you a better chance of preserving length and avoiding unnecessary breakage.

5. Avoid Tight Styles And Tension

Do not keep pulling your locs into tight ponytails, buns, or heavy styles. Tension at the root can encourage more locking and put stress on the hair you are trying to save.

6. Moisture Matters!

Keep Your Hair Hydrated: Use lightweight, water-based hydration sprays, gentle oils, and conditioning products to keep the hair soft and flexible. Dry locs are going to break!

7. Stop Coloring Your Hair

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty

If you want to preserve as much hair as possible, The Real Wick Lady recommends against coloring your locs before a comb-out. Color can dry the hair out, and dry hair is more likely to crumble and break during detangling.

8. Brush Your Locs!

The Real Wick Lady recommends using a medium-firm brush to gently brush the locs in the direction of the hair growth. Do not use harsh tools or aggressive brushing methods. The goal is to slowly loosen the loc structure, not rip through the hair.

9. Do Not Sleep With Damp Locs

Sleeping with wet or damp locs can cause the hair to mat and lock even more. When you moisturize or wash your hair, make sure it is completely dry before bedtime.

10. Be Patient!

Combing out locs takes time, patience, product, and care. Depending on your texture, loc size, length, and maintenance history, the process may take hours, days, or multiple sessions.

11. Remember: The Goal Is Preservation, Not Perfection

You may be able to save a lot of your hair, especially if your locs are freeform or semi-freeform. But you should not expect to save it all.

As The Wick Lady makes clear, combing out locs is possible, but it is not magic.

So yeah, Jay-Z’s latest hairstyle has sparked a lot of conversation. What some people see as a dramatic transformation, many members of the natural hair community simply see more receipts of Black hair’s incredible versatility.

From freeform locs to an afro, Jay’s journey serves as a reminder that Black hair doesn’t have to fit into one category or stay the same forever. Black hair is and will always be a beauty standard.

TheRealWickLady Shares What You Should Know Before You Comb Out Your Locs Like Jay-Z was originally published on hellobeautiful.com